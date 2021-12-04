Mahoba, December 4: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her three children before ending his life in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district on Saturday. The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Sonam. She reportedly killed her three children – 11-year-old Vishal, nine-year-old Anjali and seven-year-old Anjali - before hanging herself. The incident took place in the Katwaria locality under the Kulpahar police station on Saturday morning. Rajasthan: Woman Poisons Her Two Children, Dies by Suicide After Domestic Dispute In Barmer District.

As per a report published in The Times of India, the woman’s husband, Kalyan Singh, work as a daily wager and does farming on a small piece of agricultural land. On Saturday, when Singh came home from fields, he found the door of the house closed. He knocked several times, but no one opened the door.

When Singh did not get any response, he went to the roof and entered the house. Singh found that his wife was hanging on the noose in the room. Meanwhile, the blood-stained body of Vishal was lying nearby. According to the report, the bodies of two girls were found to be covered with a quilt. Their throats were slit. Gujarat Woman Kills Self After Son Found Hanging From Tree in Panchmahal District.

Singh alerted his neighbours. The police were then informed. The police have started an investigation into the case. Cops also questioned Singh and his neighbours. “The exact cause of the incident is being ascertained, and we are working on all possible angles,” reported the media house quoting Circle officer (CO) Sadar Tej Bahadur Singh as saying. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that Sonam used to doubt Kalyan’s fidelity. Due to this reason, Sonam used to quarrel with her husband.

