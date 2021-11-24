Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Customs officers at Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai have arrested two Ugandan nationals and seized 3.90 kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore from their possession.

Two Ugandan nationals including a woman and her daughter arrested for possessing 3.90 kg heroin worth Rs 20 crores at Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, on Monday, said the customs department.

The accused persons have been sent to judicial custody, added the customs department. (ANI)

