Patiala, May 14 (PTI) Amid scorching heat pushing the demand of electricity higher in Punjab, two units of the Lehra Mohabbat thermal power plant have stopped generating power due to a technical snag, officials said on Saturday.

The plant's electrostatic precipitators developed some snag on Friday night, leading to loss of 420 MW of power in two units, they said.

They said it could take several days before the units start generating power again.

In addition to it, one unit each at Rupnagar, Talwandi Sabo and Goindwal Sahib are also not generating any power due to annual maintenance and coal shortage.

Under these circumstances, the power utility -- Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) -- is relying on the 1400 MW Rajpura thermal power plant.

Meanwhile, in view of the reduced generation at state-owned thermal power plants, PSPCL has issued an appeal to state consumers to optimize electricity usage.

The PSPCL spokesperson said the corporation has issued an appeal to consumers to switch off air conditioners, lights, other devices, domestic and agriculture pump sets when not required.

Temperature setting of ACs should be kept above 26ºC and shunt capacitors of sufficient capacity be installed on motors of agricultural pump sets and industrial loads.

The spokesperson also said the theft of electricity in addition to an increase in distribution losses also results in rise in tariff due to low revenue collection, increasing the burden on consumers.

