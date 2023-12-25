New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Two Hyderabad-bound Vistara flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai returned to their respective departure stations on Monday morning due to bad weather conditions in Hyderabad, the airline said.

The first flight, UK837 from Mumbai to Hyderabad, returned to Mumbai due to poor weather at Hyderabad airport.

"Flight UK873 from Mumbai to Hyderabad (BOM-HYD) has returned to Mumbai (BOM) due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 0915 hours," the airline said in a post on X.

Similarly, the second flight, UK897 from Bangalore to Hyderabad, was diverted and returned.

"Flight UK897 from Bangalore to Hyderabad (BLR-HYD) has returned to Bangalore (BLR) due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Bangalore at 0940 hours, " the airline said in another post on X.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

