Noida (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Two men suspected to be behind the loot of Rs 13.20 lakh from a trader in Greater Noida were arrested following a gunfight with police, officials said on Saturday.

One of the accused suffered injuries in the gunfight that broke out late on Friday night in Dadri area, while the other escaped but was held during a combing operation, the officials said.

"The gunfight broke out between the suspects and a police team including officials of local Dadri police station, a special operations group and the crime branch," Greater Noida DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

"Rs 6.51 lakh of the looted Rs 13.20 lakh have been recovered and a motorcycle which they had purchased from the same money has been impounded," Singh said.

Those held have been identified as Pankaj alias Badshah, a native of Ghaziabad, and Vimal Jatav, who hails from Meerut district, the police said.

The police have also seized two country-made pistols along with some ammunition from the accused, DCP Singh said.

He said the two were on their way to Bulandshahr to buy some firearms but were nabbed by the police party.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the Dadri police station and action will be taken against them under the Gangster's Act also, he added.

