Hathras (UP), May 14 (PTI) Two women were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car on the under-construction Mathura-Bareilly highway here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Madhu (20) and her sister-in-law Bharti (19), were residents of Ahwarnpur village under the Hathras Gate police station limits, Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said.

Around 8 pm on Tuesday, Madhu and Bharti were returning to their village from the market on the motorcycle that was being driven by a youth named Vimal, the officer said.

As they were crossing the road near Nagla Singhi village on the Mathura-Bareilly highway, the car collided with their motorcycle and killed the two women on the spot, Narayan said.

Vimal was seriously injured in the accident and has been admitted to the district hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Police said they have seized the car involved in the incident and are searching for its driver.

