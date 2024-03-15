Chatra (Jharkhand), Mar 15 (PTI) Two women lost their lives and four others were injured in an accident in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident occurred near Kishanpur village on the Tandwa-Simaria main road under the jurisdiction of the Tandwa police station.

According to Tandwa police station in-charge Anil Oraon, the victims were members of the Brahma Kumaris' centre in Keredari, Hazaribag.

They were returning from a religious function in two separate vehicles when one of the cars overturned near Kishanpur village, he said.

As passengers from the other car rushed to their aid, a truck ran them over, resulting in casualties and injuries, Oraon said.

