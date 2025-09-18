Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 18 (ANI): Two women were rescued after being buried under rubble following a wall collapse in a house in Jaipur on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 7 am in the Subhash Chowk area on Amer Road, when the wall of a dilapidated house collapsed, trapping the women beneath the debris.

Also Read | DUSU Elections 2025: Bollywood-Backed Flashy Campaigns and Luxury Cars Steal the Spotligh.

Upon receiving the information, police, civil defence, and other rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene. Eventually, both women were taken out of the debris and taken to the hospital. One of the injured women is currently receiving treatment at SMS Hospital.

At the time of the incident, two children were also present in the house, but they managed to escape unharmed.

Also Read | Anil Baluni Narrowly Escapes Landslide on Badrinath Highway After Heavy Debris Falls in Front of His Convoy in Uttarakhand; Video Shows Garhwal BJP MP Running for Cover.

Meanwhile, three people got trapped under the debris of a house that collapsed in the village of Boi in Tehsil Nihri in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district due to heavy rainfall.

The incident that occurred in the Patwar Circle, Sojha, and later the local administration engaged in relief and rescue operations.

On January 7, 2022, in the Begumpur area of Delhi, a house collapsed, resulting in two fatalities. According to the Delhi Fire Service, two individuals were rescued from the debris. Among the rescued, one person sustained severe injuries, while the other only suffered minor bruises. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)