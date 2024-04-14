New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): After the BJP released its election manifesto, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that two words "inflation and unemployment" were missing in promises made in the poll document.

"Two words are missing from BJP's manifesto and Narendra Modi's speech - inflation and unemployment. BJP does not even want to discuss the most important issues related to people's lives," the Congress leader posted on X.

Also Read | Kota Fire: Students Jump From Fourth Floor After Blaze Erupts in Hostel, Building Sealed Over Ignoring Safety Norms (Watch Video).

Expressing confidence in the victory of the INDIA bloc, the Wayanad MP said, "INDIA's plan is very clear - recruitment for 30 lakh posts and a permanent job of Rs 1 lakh to every educated youth. This time the youth is not going to fall into the trap of Modi, now he will strengthen the hands of Congress and bring an 'employment revolution' in the country."

Tamil Nadu Congress spokesperson SRS Ibrahim alleged that the BJP's manifesto is "Samvidhan Badlo Patra".

Also Read | Stones Hurled at Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan: Day After Attack on Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Similar Attempts Made on TDP Chief in Vizag, Jana Sena Party Supremo in Guntur (Watch Video).

"We feel that it is 'Samvidhan Badlo Patra'. They want to change the Constitution in the name of their manifesto. They are bringing the 'One Nation, One Election'. It clearly states that they want to change our Constitution which has been developed by Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.

Hitting out at the ruling government, Ibrahim said, "On his birth anniversary, they want to demolish the whole Constitution by their 'One Nation, One Election'. The manifesto which has been prepared by the BJP is scripted only to destroy the Constitution. If at all BJP comes to power, it will be a dictatorship rule."

The BJP released its poll manifesto on Sunday with the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee," with a focus on more development, women's welfare and a roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" (developed India). The manifesto released by the party promised 'One Nation One Election' and "single electoral roll."

In its election promise, the party also aims to make the country the third largest economy in the world. The manifesto set the goal of making India a "global manufacturing hub" and was unveiled in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda.

The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including massive campaigns across the country to seek people's suggestions before the release of the 'Sankalp Patra.'

The Lok Sabha polls in the country are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to vote. The legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election. Additionally, there will be by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)