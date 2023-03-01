Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Two young workers, including a chemist, died in a flash fire while cleaning a reactor at a pharmaceutical company in Jeedimetla area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the workers were cleaning the reactor with a cleaning solvent and a sudden blaze erupted when some inflammable substance got mixed. The duo suffered burns due to the fire, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Teenager Killed in Dhanbad Days Ahead of Exam, Two Friends Arrested.

The duo was rushed to a private hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased persons were aged 24 and 26 respectively, police said.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Speaks to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over ‘Misbehaviour’ with Family of Soldier Killed in Galwan.

Following the incident, a case under Indian Penal Code Section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Jeedimetla police station and a probe was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)