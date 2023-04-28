Injured police personnel being taken to the hospital (Photo/ANI)

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 28 (ANI): As many as seven uniformed personnel were seriously injured in an ambush by attackers led by a known history-sheeter in Udaipur, Rajasthan Police said on Thursday.

The police personnel were attacked with knives, and sticks and were also shot at while they were out to catch the history-sheeter in Mandwa, police said.

"Around 7 pm, we received information that a criminal, wanted in several cases, was hiding out in the Kookawas area. Acting on the tip-off, a police team cordoned off the area to catch the history-sheeter," Inspector General (IG), Udaipur Range, Ajay Kumar Lamba, said.

He said on reaching the spot, the uniformed personnel came under fire from several attackers.

"As soon as the police personnel reached the spot, the attackers ambushed them and opened fire. They also attacked our personnel with knives and sticks," the IG said, adding that about seven police personnel were injured in the attack.

The main accused is wanted in several criminal cases, including in connection with a month-old incident in Mandwa, police said.

"The injured police personnel are undergoing treatment and none of the accused have been arrested as yet," the IG informed further. (ANI)

