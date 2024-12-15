Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): After being sworn in as a cabinet minister, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Sunday pledged to work under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to further the Mahayuti government's initiatives.

The Shiv Sena leader stated, "We will work for the people of Maharashtra under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. We will advance the initiatives of the Mahayuti government under Devendra Fadnavis. We function as a family and will ensure that no problems arise."

Earlier in the day, leaders of the Mahayuti alliance were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Maharashtra government during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur. The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena.

The BJP's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with Ashish Shelar, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, and Nitesh Rane, were among those who took the oath. Shiv Sena leaders Shambhuraj Desai, Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, and Sanjay Shirsat, representing Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, were also sworn in as ministers. NCP leaders Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif were inducted into the cabinet as well.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to the new ministers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

The cabinet expansion comes more than two weeks after CM Fadnavis and his two deputies were sworn in on December 5. The Mahayuti alliance had faced criticism from the opposition for delaying the announcement of its cabinet despite holding a significant majority.

In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory, winning 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

