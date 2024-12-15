Mumbai, December 15: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, released the Assam TET Admit Card 2024 today, December 15. Candidates who will be appearing for the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test or Assam TET exam can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Applicants are advised to keep their application number and password handy to check the Assam TET admit card. According to the official notification, candidates will have to bring a hard copy of their Assam TET admit card and photo identity, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving License, and voter-ID card issued by the government. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Likely to Get 3% DA Hike, Announcement Expected in March.

Steps to Download Assam TET Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, at madhyamik.assam.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the Assam TET Admit Card 2024 link

A new page will open

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your Assam TET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

They are also advised to follow all instructions mentioned in the hall ticket. This year, the Assam TET 2024 exam will be held on December 29. Here's the direct link to download the Assam TET Admit Card 2024. For more details, candidates can check the official website at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2024 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).