Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 30 (PTI) Opposition Congress-led UDF on Monday set up a five-member commission to study the issues being faced by the state health sector, two days after a senior doctor made shocking revelations about the shortcomings at the Government Medical College here.

The Commission, led by Congress leader and public health expert Dr S S Lal, would study the "complex and serious problems" that have arisen in the state's health sector and suggest solutions with a long-term perspective, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said in a statement here.

He alleged that the "administrative failure" under consecutive governments led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the reason for the issues in the state health sector.

Lal, the chairman of the proposed panel, is a global health expert who has led public health programmes in several countries across five continents, the statement said.

"The first report will be submitted within three months and the complete report within six months," the LoP said.

The report will be prepared by collecting detailed evidence from the general public, government hospital employees, experts from public health and other related institutions, he said.

The commission report would be a precursor to the alternative health policy that the UDF plans to propose in the coming days, Satheesan further said.

The report would be used to lay the foundation stone for the Kerala Health Vision 2050 that the UDF is planning to formulate in the health sector, that LoP added.

The UDF announced the formation of the Health Commission in the wake of open criticism by Dr Haris Chirakkal, Head of the Urology Department, about a shortage of surgical equipment and delays in procedures at the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The controversy erupted on Saturday after Dr Chirakkal posted on Facebook, saying the greatest helplessness of a department head in a government hospital was the lack of essential medical equipment.

He revealed that many scheduled surgeries had been postponed due to the shortage, and that repeated assurances from authorities had failed to resolve the issue.

While patients suffering from severe pain waited for timely treatment, officials showed little interest in addressing the situation, he alleged.

He also said he had been under immense mental stress, unable to fulfil his responsibilities to patients who depend on government hospitals.

Following his comments, Director of Medical Education Dr Vishwanathan K told the media that Dr Chirakkal's statements were "misleading and an emotional outburst".

