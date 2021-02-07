Kochi (Kerala) [india], February 7 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran on Sunday said if the UDF government comes into power, it will cancel all the appointments done by CPIM in an "illegal" manner.

"Ever since this government has come into power, they have been doing this one for a very long time. Hundreds of thousands of people have been appointed by this government through the backdoor," Ramachandran said.

He further said, "The entire youngsters of the state cutting across political affiliations are turning against this government. They want to see this anti-people government leave as early as possible. That's what they feel about this current govt".

Ramachandran also added that this government has "double standards" and is acting in a "unilateral and autocratic" manner which has nothing to offer to the common man in the upcoming elections.

Kerala Assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year. (ANI)

