Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 14 (ANI): Life in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district has slowly returned to normal after a recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan ended days of heightened tension.

One of the key signs of normalcy was the reopening of schools, both government and private, after being shut for five to six days due to safety concerns.

Morning visuals from Udhampur showed schoolchildren in uniform, excited to return to their classes, as they resumed their studies without further disruptions.

The resumption of school activities has brought a sense of relief to residents, marking a return to routine after a period of uncertainty.

"I am a student at Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School, and our school has reopened after 4-5 days. I'm extremely happy that classes have resumed. We need an environment where we can focus on our studies, but due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, everyone was in a state of panic. Now that everything is under control, I am relieved," stated Palak Sharma.

"For the last 4-5 days, our school was closed due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. But now, we are finally back to school. I'm really happy to reunite with my classmates after such a long break. I'm also grateful to the Indian Army, as they ensured our safety and helped bring everything back to normal," stated Samragi, a student at Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School, Udhampur.

Meanwile, the school education department here on Wednesday announced that all government and private schools in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Samba districts will remain closed today.

According to the department, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. No specific reason for the closure was stated in the order issued by the Directorate.

It is important to note that government and private schools in Udhampur district, as well as in Bani, Basholi, Mahanpur, Bhaddu, Malhar, and Billawar zones of Kathua district, will remain open on the same day.

"All Govt and Pvt schools in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch & Samba districts will remain closed tomorrow on 14 May, 2025. However, all Govt and pvt schools in dist Udhampur and Bani, Basholi, Mahanpur, Bhaddu, Malhar and Billawar zones of dist Kathua shall open tomorrow on 14th May, 2025," the department said in an official statement

India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment and over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Indian Armed Forces effectively repelled Pakistan's subsequent military aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

The two countries have now reached an understanding to stop firing and military action after Pakistan DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

