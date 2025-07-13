Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam on Sunday expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Nikam shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally informed him about the nomination via a phone call.

"I thank President Droupadi Murmu for nominating me. When I met PM Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha election campaign, he expressed his faith in me. Yesterday, PM Modi called to inform me about the nomination. He asked whether he should speak in Hindi or Marathi--both of us laughed. Then he spoke to me in Marathi and told me that the President wanted to assign me a responsibility, and he informed me of her decision," Nikam told ANI.

"I immediately said yes. I thank the party leadership and also Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," said Nikkam who had earlier contested from Mumbai North Central on the BJP ticket in the Lok Sabha polls held last year.

Ujjwal Nikam is best known for handling high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay blasts case.

Nikam, along with former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla; C Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker and educationist from Kerala; and Meenakshi Jain, a noted historian, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India--recognising their excellence in public service and scholarship.

Shringla, known for his distinguished diplomatic career, served as India's Ambassador to the United States and Bangladesh, and was Foreign Secretary from January 2020 to April 2022. Sadanandan Master has decades of grassroots service in Kerala, while Meenakshi Jain is widely recognised for her contributions to the study of Indian history and civilisation.

These individuals were nominated under the powers conferred by Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of the same article. The nominations fill vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the nominations through an official notification. These appointments are seen as a recognition of significant national contributions in the fields of law, diplomacy, social service, and historical scholarship. (ANI)

