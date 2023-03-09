Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Mar 9 (PTI) A clash erupted between two groups on Holi at the Jagjitpur village of this Uttarakhand district on Wednesday, leaving two persons injured, police said.

Also Read | Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy Scolds Woman for Not Wearing 'Bindi' on Women's Day, Gets Slammed After Video Goes Viral.

A case was registered on Thursday against 12 accused in connection with the clash after a video related to the incident surfaced, Jagjitpur police outpost in-charge Devendra Tomar said.

Other accused are also being identified on the basis of the video, he said.

Also Read | Cyber Crime: Delhi Police Arrests Three For Defrauding Banks Through Fake Documents To Buy Cars and Sell Them for Profit.

An argument broke out between the two groups on a trivial matter which led to a clash. Both the groups attacking each other with lathis and swords, the official said.

The leg of one person was fractured and the other sustained injuries on the hand, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)