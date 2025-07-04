Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed heavy rainfall in disaster-prone areas of the state.

Dhami informed that considering the seriousness of the issue Shah has assured that Centre's emergency relief agencies, NDRF and ITBP are being deployed promptly to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra is not disrupted and that devotees face no inconvenience in their travel.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah, through a telephonic conversation, obtained detailed information about the heavy rainfall in various disaster-prone areas of the state, including Kedarnath Dham. Considering the seriousness of the situation, he assured that the Central Government's emergency relief agencies, NDRF/ITBP, are being deployed promptly to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra is not disrupted and that devotees face no inconvenience in their travel. He also assured continuous monitoring and provision of all possible assistance in other sensitive districts of the state", Dhami said in his 'X' post.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shah took to social media platform to inform about his conversation with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh over the issue of heavy rainfall in these states.

The Union Minister informed that adequate numbers of NDRF teams have been deployed in the states for the people in need, and more reinforcements will be sent when required.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall in different parts of the nation, spoke with the chief ministers of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh. Adequate numbers of NDRF teams have been deployed in the states for the people in need, and more reinforcements can be sent as and when required. Assured them of all possible assistance from the central government", Shah wrote in his 'X' post.

The Badrinath National Highway is blocked due to debris falling from the hillside near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani. The state is experiencing heavy rainfall, triggering debris to fall from the hill and disrupting life. The Chamoli Police informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, as per data by July 2, at least 51 people have lost their lives and 22 others are missing in Himachal Pradesh as torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides continue to wreak havoc across the state during the ongoing monsoon season, according to the latest official data.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), under the Department of Revenue, Government of Himachal Pradesh, released a cumulative damage assessment report on July 2, covering the period from June 20 to July 1. The report reveals significant damage to human lives, private properties, livestock, and public infrastructure across the state's 12 districts. (ANI)

