Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] May 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting at his official residence on Thursday.

According to an official statement in the meeting, CM Pushkar directed officials to conduct the campaign against corruption more effectively and submit a detailed report of the actions taken so far in cases related to conversion.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: India's All-Party Delegation Meets Japanese Leaders, Gets Support From Japan's Former PM Yoshihide Suga in Fight Against Terror (See Pics).

Further, CM Dhami directed the officials to continue the verification campaign. He also said that immediate and strict action should be taken upon receiving information about any suspicious activity or person.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that while making the Aadhar card and other government documents, it should be ensured that no document is issued without proper verification.

Also Read | Uber 'Advance Tip' Feature Sparks Backlash on Social Media, Government Sends Formal Notice Over the Issue.

Meanwhile, regarding property encroachment, the Chief Minister directed the officials to continue the ongoing campaign against it and ensured that land that has been made encroachment-free does not recur.

Dhami has further directed officials to conduct a detailed assessment of enemy property encroachment and submit a comprehensive report.

During a review meeting, the CM emphasised prioritising local workers for construction work on government buildings while incorporating the state's cultural identity and traditional mountain architecture in their design.

Additionally, CM Dhami instructed officials to bolster security arrangements in border areas and launch intensive checking campaigns to ensure safety and vigilance.

Meanwhile, in a separate event today, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.), offered prayers at Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib in Rishikesh. The duo will flag off the first batch of pilgrims for Shri Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara in Chamoli district, marking the start of the annual pilgrimage season.

Hemkund Sahib is considered to be Uttarakhand's fifth Dham. This Gurudwara is one of the most revered Sikh pilgrimage sites.

Hemkunt Sahib (also known as Hemkund Sahib) is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the globe every summer. The Gurudwara is situated beside a lake, and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, had meditated at the site. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)