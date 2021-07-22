Nainital, Jul 22 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI probe into the custodial death of a prisoner at the Haldwani sub-jail.

The High Court also ordered the transfer of the Nainital SSP and the Halwani Circle Officer for their alleged negligence in handling the case.

The order was issued by Justice Ravindra Maithani on a petition filed by the prisoner's wife Bharti.

The transfer of the officials was necessary to prevent interference in the investigation, Justice Maithani said.

Pravesh Kumar Dayal, a resident of Kundeshwari Kashipur who was arrested on charges of abusing and assaulting a minor, died under mysterious circumstances in custody at the Haldwani sub-jail in March this year.

His wife demanded an inquiry into his death, levelling serious allegations against police officials and the jail administration.

