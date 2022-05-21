Uttarkashi (U'khand), May 20 (PTI) Hours after reopening, the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway was shut down again on Friday after a portion of the road collapsed.

The highway had been reopened for traffic on Thursday evening after remaining closed for nearly 24 hours following a stretch of road between Sayanachatti and Ranachatti getting washed away due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

Also Read | Bridge Being Built by China over Pangong Tso in Area Under Its Illegal Occupation Since 1960s, Says India.

Due to the closure of the highway on Friday morning, dozens of vehicles were stuck at Jankichatti.

Rajesh Pant, Executive Engineer, National Highway Authority of India, said continuous efforts are being made to reopen the road.

Also Read | India Now Among Top 25 Countries Exporting in Defence Sector, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)