New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Former JNU student Umar Khalid, who was arrested in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots, has recovered from COVID-19 in Tihar jail and returned to his cell, officials said on Thursday.

A senior official said Khalid, 33, was isolated within the Tihar jail premises after he showed symptoms of COVID-19.

His RT-PCR test report came back positive on April 24.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those opposing it spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Khalid was arrested in October last year for his alleged role in a case related to violence in Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi. He was also arrested in September last year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to the riots.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)