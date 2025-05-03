Kannur (Kerala), May 3 (PTI) Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran on Saturday said that he was not aware of any move by the party high command to replace him as state president, but would readily accept any such decision.

Sudhakaran, speaking to reporters here, said that he had met and held detailed discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi a day ago about Kerala politics.

"There were no discussions about removing me. So, you will have to ask the high command if they are going to remove me. I will readily accept any such decision by them. I can only abide by it. I cannot question it," he said.

His remarks come in the wake of reported rumours that Sudhakaran will be replaced as KPCC chief by Congress MP Anto Antony.

Similar reports about removing Sudhakaran from the KPCC chief post were there a few months back as well.

At that time, Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor had strongly backed Sudhakaran's continuation as KPCC chief, stating that the party secured significant electoral victories under his leadership.

