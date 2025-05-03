Although betting and gambling are largely prohibited in India, lottery games are legally permitted in 13 states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal. Each state runs its own government-authorized lottery schemes, with well-known draws like the Bodoland Lottery, Kerala State Lottery, Sikkim Dear Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery.

These state-run lotteries offer entertainment and a chance to win cash rewards. However, it’s essential to approach them with caution. LatestLY encourages responsible participation—be mindful of potential risks, watch out for fraudulent schemes, and always play within your financial means.