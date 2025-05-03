Mumbai, May 3: The Bodoland Lottery is among the most popular lottery games in Assam, giving participants the chance to win attractive cash prizes in every draw. The Bodoland Lottery result, also known as Assam State Lottery Sambad Result for Saturday, May 03, 2025, will be declared soon. Draws are held three times a day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM and the winning ticket numbers are published online for easy access. If you’ve bought a ticket for Saturday’s draw, you can check the official Bodoland Lottery Result Chart by clicking here.
For the most recent Bodoland Lottery results, head over to the official website: bodolotteries.com. The winning numbers are announced every day at 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM, and the complete winners' list is available in a downloadable PDF format. Whether you're looking to check today’s outcome or revisit previous draws, the website provides quick access to all result links in one place. Check Here. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 03, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.
Although betting and gambling are largely prohibited in India, lottery games are legally permitted in 13 states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal. Each state runs its own government-authorized lottery schemes, with well-known draws like the Bodoland Lottery, Kerala State Lottery, Sikkim Dear Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery.
These state-run lotteries offer entertainment and a chance to win cash rewards. However, it’s essential to approach them with caution. LatestLY encourages responsible participation—be mindful of potential risks, watch out for fraudulent schemes, and always play within your financial means.
