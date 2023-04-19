New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of future conventional wars.

While addressing the Army Commanders' Conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that Armed Forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies".

The first Army Commanders' Conference of the year 2023, commenced in a hybrid format on 17 April 2023.

"The main highlight of the third day of the conference was the address by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to the senior leadership of the Indian Army, which was preceded by a brief on "IA contribution to Nation Building," press release mentioned.

"The Raksha Mantri reaffirmed the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country. He highlighted the stellar role played by the Army in guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration whenever called for. He also remarked "The Army's contribution is applaudable in every domain from Security, HADR, and Medical Assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of the Indian Army is very important in Nation building as also in the overall national development". He expressed his happiness to be present in the Army Commander's conference and complimented the Army leadership for successfully taking ahead the 'Defence and Security' vision of the Nation and the Prime Minister," it added.

On the occasion, he also mentioned that along the northern borders, peaceful resolutions would continue with a strategy of disengagement and de-escalation.

"Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders, the Raksha Mantri expressed full confidence in the Army for any contingency though, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and disengagement and de-escalation is the best way forward," it said.

"Expressing his gratitude, he remarked, 'It is our 'Whole of Government' approach to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity'. The Raksha Mantri complimented the efforts of BRO, which has led to the incomparable improvement of road communication in the borders both Western and Northern while working under difficult conditions," it added.

In his address, he also complimented the synergy between CAPF, Police forces and Army in tackling the situation of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he complimented the Indian Army's response to cross-border terrorism, however, the proxy war by the adversary continues. The Raksha Mantri said, "I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue, and for this, I again compliment the Indian Army," it said.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also applauded the efforts undertaken by Indian Army in Operation Dost.

"The Raksha Mantri commended the Army for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing firsthand during his visits to forward areas. He also paid tributes to all the brave hearts for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland. He complimented the significant contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further our national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies. He also applauded Indian Army for its effort in providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions post-earthquake in Turkey during Operation Dost," it mentioned.

He also appreciated the policies undertaken by the Indian army to develop technologies with the aim of 'Modernisation through Indigenisation' or 'Atam Nirbharta'.

"Raksha Mantri stressed the technological advancement taking place in every sphere of our life and applauded the Armed Forces for aptly incorporating them. He appreciated the Army's efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of 'Modernisation through Indigenisation' or 'Atam Nirbharta," it said.

"He also stressed that as users we must impose our faith in our own Industries and technologies which would, in turn, motivate the industry to produce the best and also would boost Atam Nirbharta," it added.

"The Raksha Mantri also complimented the Army for its dedicated efforts towards the national vision of 'Women Empowerment' by granting of Permanent Commission and induction of women officers in most of the streams of the Indian Army. He also complimented the Army in the execution of the newly formulated recruitment scheme 'Agniveers' in the army as also the vitality displayed by the youth of the county for the same," an official statement said.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also released the second edition of the Indian Army UN Journal titled 'Blue Helmet Odessey- Changing Contours of Peacekeeping Operations in the 20th Century.

"On occasion, Union Minister Rajnath Singh released the second edition of Indian Army UN Journal titled 'Blue Helmet Odessey- Changing Contours of Peacekeeping Operations in the 20th Century" which is a compilation of inputs from missions and perspectives by senior military leaders and diplomats and a commemorative postal stamp on the occasion of 75 years of Indian Army," it said.

Defence Minister also reviewed an equipment display focusing on niche technology, innovation, solutions for surveillance, Artificial Intelligence, Training, Robotics, Virtual Reality, Operational Logistics etc.

In his address, he also mentioned that war preparedness is a continuous phenomenon and we should always be ready for unpredictable and uncertain events.

"Issues related to Defence diplomacy, indigenisation, information warfare, defence infrastructure and force modernisation should always be deliberated upon in such a forum. War preparedness should be a continuous phenomenon and we should always be ready for unpredictables and uncertain events that may crop up at any time. We should always be honing up our fighting skills and weapons technologies to act effectively whenever required. The Nation is proud of its Army and the Government is committed to facilitating the Army in their forward movement, on the road to reforms and capability modernisation," it said. (ANI)

