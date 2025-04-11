By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has placed Tahawwur Rana, a key architect of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, under 18-day custody. Investigators suspect that similar terror plots were devised for multiple cities across India. To piece together the full scope of the conspiracy, officials may take Rana to various locations, retracing events from 17 years ago.

According to the sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expanding its probe into the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, with plans to take Tahawwur Rana to various locations across India.

His prolonged custody has been deemed necessary to facilitate an extensive interrogation aimed at uncovering deeper layers of the conspiracy. Authorities suspect that the tactics used in the Mumbai attacks were intended for execution in other cities as well, prompting investigators to examine whether similar plots were developed elsewhere.

To piece together crucial evidence and retrace events from 17 years ago, officials may transport Rana to key locations, allowing them to reconstruct the crime scene and gain deeper insight into the larger terror network at play.

Rana was formally arrested upon his arrival in India following his extradition from the U.S., which came after he had exhausted all legal avenues to prevent the move. Presented before a special court, the NIA argued that his custodial interrogation is essential to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.

According to investigators, David Coleman Headley--another key conspirator--had informed Rana about the attack plans before his visit to India. Their email exchanges serve as critical evidence of their involvement. Authorities aim to determine Rana's precise role in facilitating the devastating attacks.

Tight security measures were enforced during Rana's court appearance, with Delhi Police evacuating the premises and restricting media access to ensure safety.

The NIA emphasized that Rana conspired with terrorist groups to orchestrate the 2008 attacks, which resulted in 166 fatalities and over 238 injuries. His extradition marks a significant milestone in bringing those responsible to justice. (ANI)

