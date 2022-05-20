Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Friday said that India is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has become an exporter from importer but the Congress cannot see this.

He said the "result of every election make Modi stronger".

“We were importers, now we are exporters. Our economy is now on the third position. This will not be seen to our Congress brothers but it does not mean that it is not visible to the country,” Nadda said at a programme at Birla auditorium here.

He claimed that India is now ahead of Germany and Japan.

He said that during the corona pandemic, powerful nations were not able to decide whether humans were important or the economy and could not take a decision on imposing lockdown and they faced trouble despite having a robust medical infrastructure, but PM Modi imposed lockdown for three months and saved people.

“This is the difference of leadership,” the BJP chief said.

He said that earlier, it took years to bring vaccines to India but India gave two corona vaccines within nine months and saved the lives of the people of the country, and also provided to other nations.

“Now India is not a taker, but a giver,” Nadda said.

He also said that it was an example of leadership that how India was able to bring its students from Ukraine during the Ukraine-Russia war by getting a safe passage for the students.

He said that 23,000 students were evacuated and safe passage was provided by stopping the war after PM Modi spoke to the heads of both the nations.

Nadda said that development is the agenda of the party.

In the programme, he also asked the party workers and leaders to stay focused and be serious political thinkers, activists and take the country ahead.

“We have not come to catch the chair, chair is not our aim, this is a medium to take the country ahead on the path of development. Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas is our motto,” Nadda said.

The programme was organised to unveil a book on the life of Sundar Singh Bhandari, Jana Sangh leader.

He said that Bhandari was the first generation leader who dedicated his entire life to build the party.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders of the party and intellectuals were present in the programme.

