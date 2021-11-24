Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Asserting that the BJP's saffron flag will soon fly high in Rajasthan, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday said that under the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi, the party will gain victory in the state in the next assembly elections.

Raje also said the BJP will return to power in the Centre even after the 2024 general elections under PM Modi's leadership.

On a four-day tour to six Rajasthan districts, Raje, addressing programmes in Udaipur and Rajsamand districts, said, “Those who are trying to call this programme political, I would like to tell them that the time to come belongs to the BJP. The BJP flag will soon unfurl in Rajasthan.”

Raje on Wednesday visited Charbhuja Nath, Dwarkadhish, Eklingji and Nathdwara in Udaipur and Rajsamand and addressed her supporters who gathered in large numbers to welcome her.

The former chief minister said she had started Parivartan Yatra in 2003 from Charbhuja Nath temple and got the blessings and the party won 120 seats in the 2003 assembly elections.

“When we started Suraj Sankalp Yatra from Charbhuja Nath, the BJP got 163 seats in 2013 which no party had got before in the history of Rajasthan,” she added.

During her visits, the former CM also paid condolences to the family members of former lawmakers, including former minister Kiran Maheshwari in Udaipur, former MP Mahavir Bhagora and former mayor Govind Singh and the brother Tank MLA Dharam Narayan Joshi, who died during the Covid pandemic.

