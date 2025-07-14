New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner lodged at Delhi's Tihar jail allegedly hanged himself from a window at the jail hospital, an official said on Monday.

The inmate, Ramesh Karmakar, was lodged in Jail Number 4 and had been undergoing treatment at the prison hospital in Jail Number 3 since May 28, he said.

He was found hanging late Sunday night, a senior jail officer said.

The incident came to light when the staff discovered his body early Monday morning.

"The inmate was under medical care in the jail hospital. Around midnight, he was found hanging from a window in the hospital premises. As per preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of suicide," the official said.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered, and the police have been informed, he said.

