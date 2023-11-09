New Delhi, November 9: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, in its draft report, accused Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra of being involved in 'unethical conduct' and sharing her ID login and password with unauthorised persons, sources said on Thursday. According to the sources, Opposition MPs have given dissent notes on the draft.

"One common ground for all the opposition MPs to submit a dissent note is that the enquiry is not fair. They have said that Darshan Hiranandani should have been summoned by the committee to ensure a free and fair enquiry in all respects," the sources said.

Under the 'Cash for Query' charges made by Nishikant Dubey against Mahua Moitra, Dubey alleged that the Trinamool MP had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group. Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Row: Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Recommends Expulsion of TMC MP From House.

The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is underway. As per the sources, the draft report on Mahua Moitra's cash-for-questions case reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times.

"On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai," according to the draft report of the ethics committee. The Ethics Committee has sought details reports from Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP address and location. The committee also seeks MHA's input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT ACT 2000.

However, the draft report suggested several findings including, "The serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha."

"In view of the highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommend for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner," it added. The draft report further said, "Unethical Conduct' and 'Contempt of the House' by Mahua Moitra by way of accepting money - cash and kind, amenities and various other facilities by Mahua Moitra, MP from Darshan Hiranandani, Business Tycoon, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates."

"The 'money trail' of cash transaction between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani as a part of 'quid pro quo' should be." The comprehensive draft report spans approximately 500 pages. Further report stated that "Darshan Hiranandani, an Indian national with UAE residential rights.

According to sources, the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee. Mahua Moitra Alleges Breach of Parliament Rules by Adani Group Owned Channel After Media Report Cites Ethics Committee Findings.

Earlier today, Mahua Moitra wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging a breach in the rules of the House claiming that the draft report of the Lok Sabha Committee on Ethics was accessed by a news channel. She alleged that since the media house was owned by the Adani group this was an issue of corporate fraud and breach of regulations.

