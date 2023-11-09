New Delhi, November 9: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra who will today face the decision of the Ethics Committee on the alleged 'Cash for Query' scam has written a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker about the draft report being made public in a news report. In a post on X, Mahua Moitra posted her letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and said, "Have not received any replies from my previous letter to Lok Sabha speaker but am placing this on record anyway."

"A very serious breach of rule 275 (2) contained in the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha where the draft report by the Committee on Ethics on the subject of Unethical Conduct by Mahua Moitra, MP, was accessed by a media channel on November 8, a day before it is to be placed before the Committee" the TMC MP alleged. Ethics Panel Meets to Decide on Fate of Mahua Moitra in 'Cash for Query' Row.

Mahua Moitra Letter to Lok Sabha Speaker

Have not received any replies from my previous letter to Hon’ble @loksabhaspeaker but am placing this on record anyway. pic.twitter.com/StZ23qf9AK — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 9, 2023

"It is even more shocking because this media channel is majority owned by the Adani group, against whom I have raised very serious issues of corporate fraud and breach of financial and securities regulations, in the Lok Sabha. I have been targeted for speaking out against this corporate giant and it is absolutely shocking how a channel owned by this group has access to a confidential Committee report which is the subject of my alleged unethical conduct," Mahua Moitra further alleged.

She further stated in her letter that this is totally a breakdown of the rules of the Lok Sabha. "There is clearly a total breakdown of all due process and rules of the Lok Sabha. Your inaction and lack of response to my previous complaints is also unfortunate," she claimed.

The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will take place later today. Meanwhile, expressing solidarity with his party leader, Mahua Moitra ahead of the Ethics Committee meeting, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned reports that Mahua would be suspended from Parliament.

"Just note that yesterday, the current chairman of the Ethics Committee recommended expulsion. When you have no evidence then how could you recommend expulsion" Abhishek Banerjee said. Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Row: Ethics Committee Meeting Today, To Adopt Draft Report; Panel Can Recommend Expulsion of TMC MP From Lok Sabha.

Ahead of the meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is probing the 'Cash-for-Query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the Committee's Chairperson, Vinod Sonkar said that a report has been drafted and after discussion, it will be sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

When questioned about the possibility of revoking Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha membership, Sonkar said, "The Committee will decide on this. After examining all the facts, it will send its report to the Speaker."

