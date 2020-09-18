Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) Four unexploded live mortar shells fired by Pakistan army during the ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were detected and destroyed by the Army on Friday, official sources said.

On the information provided by the villagers about unexploded mortar shells fired by Pakistan targeting Balakote hamlet along the LoC on Thursday, a bomb disposal squad team rushed to the area, they said.

The team detected and destroyed the shells in the operation, preventing any loss of life and damage to property in the area, they added.PTI AB

