New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): An unconscious and unidentified person was found in the Begum Pur Police Station area in Delhi on Wednesday morning, but he was declared dead by the hospital when he was taken there.

According to DCP Rohini district, Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, on Wednesday, in the early morning hours, in the Begumpur PS area, a call about an unconscious, unidentified person was received. The PS staff reached the spot and shifted him to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In initial inquiry, it was revealed that he had sustained some injuries due to which a case under relevant sections of law was registered immediately, said GS Sidhu.

During further investigation, it has come to notice that victim's name was Jai Sharma and he used to denting-painting work in Begumpur area.

On further inquiry, it came to notice that he was last seen with two persons allegedly, one Parmeshwar alias Sonu and another person. These two persons had given some money to the victim and were demanding it back, which he was denying. They had an altercation over it due to which they had beaten him.

According to DCP, the police apprehended both the alleged within eight hours and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

