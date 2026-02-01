Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the Union Budget 2026 would play a crucial role in making India a developed nation by 2047, describing it as a milestone budget dedicated to women, farmers and youth.

Reacting to the budget, Maurya said, "This budget is one that will make India a developed India by 2047. This is a budget dedicated to women, farmers, and youth."

He added, "Today's budget will prove to be a milestone for a developed India. The government of the country has consistently delivered the best possible results."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Union Budget 2026 focuses on the common people and is women-centric, while laying out a roadmap to achieve the mission of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing a press conference, CM Yogi said, "The world's largest democracy has further laid out a 'Viksit Bharat' roadmap and presented the Union budget today. I thank PM Modi for his leadership and supervision of the budget guidelines. I also thank Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting this budget."

Highlighting infrastructure allocations, he said, "This budget reflects the aspirations of 145 crore people in the country and their hopes. It embodies the vision and mission of 'Viksit Bharat'. Over Rs 12 lakh crore has been provisioned for capital expenditure towards infrastructure development, including provisions for seven rail corridors."

The Chief Minister further said the budget covers a wide range of sectors and reforms aimed at improving citizens' lives.

"The budget is focused on the working women, primarily towards the development of hostels, along with the development of hostels for math, science, statistics, and emerging technology sectors. It will boost the infrastructure for the youth of the country," Yogi said.

He added, "It will also ensure that there are opportunities for youth in every sector. Alongside this, it covers a wide range of sectors and reforms that will improve the lives of ordinary citizens. It will take the Indian economy to new heights."

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, marking her ninth consecutive budget presentation. (ANI)

