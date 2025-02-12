Panaji, Feb 12 (PTI) Union minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday said the Budget 2025-26 was a historic one, with even the opposition not finding flaws to criticise it.

He said lakhs of people would benefit from the Budget's focus on the middle class and salaried people along with an Income Tax exemption of Rs 12 lakh.

"Usually when the Union Budget is presented, the opposition criticises it. However, this time, the opposition didn't raise any issue after walking out of Parliament," the Union MOS for Commerce and Industries said while addressing a gathering of professionals in Panaji.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also attended the event.

Prasada said the Income Tax exemption will boost the economy as the extra money in the hands of the middle class will spur the consumption demand.

"This Budget followed the mantra of PM Modi on 'Reform, Perform and Transform'. That is what India's growth story is all about," he said.

The minister said the Indian economy remained stable despite facing the "three-C" challenge of COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts (between some nations) and climate change.

"These three challenges are not specific to India but for the other countries. However, the Indian economy is stable and marching ahead," he said.

Prasada said the government focused on increasing exports from India, cutting imports, and making the country a manufacturing hub.

He said Goa will be the biggest beneficiary of the Budgetary provisions on tourism and air connectivity.

"Tourism is the focus of this Budget, which will boost the infrastructure development of different tourism hubs. Goa will be the biggest beneficiary of this budget in terms of enhanced connectivity through the UDAN scheme and other measures like e-visas," he said.

He said eco and beach tourism will be promoted through PPP mode, adding that Goa will also benefit through pharma industry incentives.

"The pharma industry in Goa contributes to 12 per cent of the pharma sector in India," he added.

