New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): A high-level meeting will be held on Sunday with all the States/UT education ministers, education secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards and stakeholders to discuss the proposals for the conduct of examinations for Class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses.

According to a release by the Ministry of Education, the meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar will also be present at the meeting.

"The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding conducting the examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers. The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning," Pokhriyal stated in its letter to the states and UTs.

The letter further noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams.

"In view of the prevailing situation, almost all the State Education Boards, CBSE and ICSE have postponed their Class XII examinations. Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other National exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses," the letter read.

Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal has also sought inputs from all the stakeholders - students, parents, teachers and others through the microblogging site.

"The Prime Minister has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved students has to be taken in wide consultations with all state governments and stakeholders. I recently held a meeting with the State Education Secretaries in this regard," the Union Minister tweeted.

"The consultative process will be further strengthened through a high-level meeting to be chaired by Defence Minister @rajnathsingh Ji, also to be attended by my cabinet colleagues @smritiirani Ji and @PrakashJavdekar Ji. All the State Government Education Ministers and Secretaries have been requested to attend this meeting and to share their valuable views with regards to upcoming examinations. This virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 AM on May 23," his tweet read.

"Friends, I need "YOUR" valuable suggestions too. You can send them on my Twitter handle," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)