New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, virtually addressed the first edition of the Conclave on "Best Practices" on Friday.

The two-day conclave was organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the two-day Conclave seeks to showcase exemplary practices adopted by various AIIMS institutions, focusing on patient-centric care, operational efficiency, digital transformation, and academic excellence.

AIIMS institutes from across the country (AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jammu, AIIMS Bilaspur, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Guwahati, AIIMS Raipur) , along with the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) division and the Ministry of Defence, collaborated in the conclave. Union Health Secretary, Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, delivered the opening address at the event.

In his address, underlining the significance of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Union Minister Nadda stated that "each AIIMS, established as an Institute of National Importance, integrates advanced clinical care, high-quality medical education and research excellence. Strategically located to address regional disparities, every AIIMS serves as a Centre of healthcare innovation and learning, delivering equitable, affordable and evidence-based healthcare services. These institutions reflect the Government's commitment to strengthening public health systems, raising standards of care and nurturing a new generation of healthcare leaders."

Nadda emphasised the importance of sharing the best practices and innovations of each new AIIMS with other AIIMS for their wider adoption and utilisation. He also commended AIIMS Nagpur for "taking a lead and organising the first conclave on best practices".

Highlighting the importance of the Conclave, Nadda stated that "this Conclave is a pioneering initiative that seeks to consolidate rich experiences of new AIIMS in three key domains: teaching-learning and research; hospital services; and governance and patient convenience."

Nadda underlined the significant role played by AIIMS in readying doctors to meet future healthcare challenges. He also added that "in the domain of teaching-learning, adoption of Competency Based Medical Education curriculum, investment in digital learning, state-of-the-art simulation laboratories and implementation of structured mentorship programs signal a deep commitment to educational excellence."

The Union Health Minister also highlighted that "new AIIMS are increasingly contributing to India's scientific advancement through regionally relevant studies, ethical clinical trials and translational research. It is encouraging to see the efforts to foster interdisciplinary collaborations, as these will be a key to solving complex public health problems in the years to come."

"AIIMS campuses are redefining patient care by offering high-quality, evidence-based and affordable treatment through advanced infrastructure and a wide spectrum of specialities. Use of e-governance tools, transparent administrative frameworks, and patient-focused innovations such as Jan Aushadhi Kendras, digital registration systems and dedicated helpdesks, demonstrate that efficiency and compassion can coexist in public healthcare settings", Nadda further added.

In her address, Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava stressed the importance of all the stakeholders to take forward the vision of the government of "excellence in medical education and universal healthcare". She underlined that institutional growth would depend on the leader's vision and encouraged all to learn from the best practices of other institutions.

According to the release, Ankita Mishra Bundela, Joint Secretary (PMSSY), MoHFW, Executive Director AIIMS Nagpur, Dr Prashant P Joshi, senior officers from the Ministry, DG of Armed Forces Medical Services (Ministry of Defence), CIRA (Ministry of Defence), Executive Directors and senior administrators from various AIIMS across the country also attended the event. (ANI)

