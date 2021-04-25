New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday wrote to Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and to the health department of all states and union territories about facilitating the systematic implementation of phase III of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from May 1.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the opening up of the age bar in the third phase of the vaccination drive which stated that all citizens above 18 years of age can also administer COVID vaccine from May 1, apart from the previously fixed cap which was for people 45 years and above.

Listing the several guidelines, the document from Bhushan stated that it is mandatory for all COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC) to digitally record all vaccinations on the CoWIN system.

It also stated that henceforth, it will not be mandatory to send proposals and seek approval for setting up a CVC. However, it must be registered on CoWIN. There will be no need to re-register existing private CVC.

The document also mentions that it is necessary for all CVCs to declare vaccine type, stock and prices for vaccination services being offered from May 1 onwards.

In order for the public to make informed choices, vaccine types and prices will be displayed in the 'appointments' section.

As per the health ministry data issued on Sunday 14,09,16,417 vaccine doses have been administered till now.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited). (ANI)

