Sonitpur (Assam) [India], January 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Thelamara near Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district in the presence of nearly 1 lakh Bodo people.

The region, which was once militancy-torn, is now working on development and transformation.

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal, while speaking to ANI, expressed his happiness over the gathering of so many people and stated that this is a sign of the Bodo people's love and affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We had planned to hold a gathering of one lakh people today to celebrate the event. But today, one lakh people were inside the field, and one lakh people were outside the field. This shows that people came on their own, prepared for the event," Singhal told ANI.

"We are very happy to see the love and affection that the Bodo community shows to our Prime Minister and Home Minister, Amit Shah. The Bodo people have faith in Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi. They believe that peace and progress can only be achieved through them and with their blessings," Singhal added.

Further, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal stated that the peace agreement that was signed with the BJP-led central government and Bodo people has led to peace and progress in the region.

"The peace agreement that was signed under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi government Chief Minister and Assam Chief Minister Amit Shah has led to complete peace here. And because of this peace, there has been slow but steady progress there. People are slowly moving forward, new industries are being set up, and people are excited. This excitement should remain, because when there is peace, progress comes," Singhal told ANI.

Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Pramod Boro, while talking to ANI, termed the attendance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha in Sonitpur district as historic.

"Today is a historic day for Bathou Mahasabha and the Bodo community. For the first time, the Union home minister attended the prayer meeting of Bathou and a huge gathering of around one lakh people was also there. So, it's a historic day. I thank the honourable Union home minister, Amit Shah for giving his valuable time to the Bodo community today. And his advice, his guidance and his presence itself is great for a community like ours. So we are very happy today," Pramod Boro told ANI.

Further, he lauded the central leadership, stating that the present government thinks about the citizens and urging the people to believe in central government leadership.

"..Now, whether the union government or the state government, they are thinking of the citizens, which did not happen long ago. Now, the national leadership is with the people. They have already decided how to resolve the conflict situation and bring peace. So, we must be positive now and we should believe in our leadership," he added. (ANI)

