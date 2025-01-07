New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review a meeting on the implementation of the three new criminal laws in Uttar Pradesh at the North Block on Tuesday evening.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present in this meeting.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all the states and Union Territories to implement the provisions of Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagaraik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) by the state prison authorities for providing relief to undertrial prisoners.

The states and UTS have also been requested to provide the status of implementation of the Section 479 of BNSS in prisons to the ministry in a certain prescribed format starting from January 1, 2025.

The Home Minister will also be launching the BHARATPOL portal in Delhi on Tuesday, enabling law enforcement agencies (LEAs) across India to access real-time information for quicker international police assistance.

Developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the BHARATPOL portal will be launched at an event being organised at Bharat Mandapam. It is part of several key initiatives by the central government to strengthen the country's law enforcement capabilities.

The portal aims to facilitate Indian LEAs enabling real-time information sharing for faster access to international police assistance.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau (NCB-New Delhi) for INTERPOL in India, facilitates international cooperation in criminal matters in collaboration with various agencies across the country, including law enforcement agencies.

At the Central, State, and Union Territory levels, this coordination is executed through INTERPOL Liaison Officers (ILOs), who are further linked to Unit Officers (UOs) at the level of Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and Branch Heads, within their respective organizations.

Presently, communications among the CBI, ILOs, and UOs primarily rely on letters, emails and faxes.

The growing footprint of transnational crimes including cyber-crime, financial crimes, online radicalization, organized crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking etc, necessitates rapid and real-time international assistance in criminal investigations.

To address this challenge, CBI has developed the BHARATPOL Portal, accessible through its official website, which will bring all the stakeholders on a common platform. (ANI)

