The earthquake of 7.1 magnitude, which struck Nepal on Tuesday morning, did not stop actress Manisha Koirala from hitting the gym. Manisha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself walking on the treadmill. In the selfie clip, the actress is seen wearing a warm jacket paired with orange gym tights paired with a baseball cap. The actress is seen walking on the high speed on the treadmill. For the caption, she wrote: “After #earthquake woke us up in morning!!” Earthquake in Nepal-Tibet Border: 32 Dead, 38 Injured As 7.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Xizang; Tremors Felt in North India (Watch Videos).

On Tuesday morning, a powerful earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck Nepal, sending tremors across parts of North India, including Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake occurred at 6:35 AM (IST) with its epicentre at latitude 28.86 degrees North and longitude 87.51 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located in Xizang (Tibet Autonomous Region), near the Nepal border. "EQ of M: 7.1, On: 07/01/2025 06:35:18 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 87.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang," the NCS posted on X. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Assam and West Bengal After Strong 7.1-Magnitude Quake Jolts Nepal.

Manisha Koirala's Insta Story

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@m_koirala)

Two subsequent earthquakes were recorded in the region shortly after. A 4.7 magnitude tremor was reported at 7:02 AM (IST) with its epicentre at latitude 28.60 degrees North and longitude 87.68 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres. Minutes later, at 7:07 AM (IST), another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was registered at latitude 28.68 degrees North and longitude 87.54 degrees East, at a depth of 30 kilometres. Nepal is a seismically active region where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Due to tectonic activity in the Himalayas, the country frequently experiences earthquakes.

