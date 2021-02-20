Jaisalmer (Raj), Feb 20 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary on Saturday accused the Ashok Gehlot Government of going back on its promises to farmers in Rajasthan.

“The Modi government at the Centre is taking various welfare measures to provide relief to the farmers of the country, besides making special provisions in the budget. At the same time, the Gehlot government of the state is retracting from its promises made to the farmers and is cheating and misleading them," Chaudhary told reporters here.

The minister, who was visiting Jaisalmer, participated in many social and political events and interacted with the general public and workers at the BJP office.

He asked the state government to meet the farmers' demand for adequate water in the irrigable areas of the Indira Gandhi Canal Project.

He accused the Congress government in the state of doing politics in the name of farmers while neglecting the demands of agitating peasants in the district.

