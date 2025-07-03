New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development will mark a significant milestone with the inauguration of a new Regional Centre of the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development (formerly known as NIPCCD) in Ranchi, Jharkhand on July 4.

The centre will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi. The inauguration ceremony will also be attended by Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development; Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence; Rajesh Kachhap, MLA Khijri and Navin Jaiswal, MLA Hatia constituencies; and senior officers from the Ministry.

The event will also include an interaction with trainee girls, experience sharing and distribution of Placement Certificates for those who have completed vocational training. The event will also witness the launch of a new logo for the Institute.

This new Regional Centre will mark a major step in decentralising capacity-building efforts and improving service delivery in the Eastern region of India. It will specifically cater to the training and research needs arising under the Ministry's flagship initiatives, Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, with a concentrated focus on Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a release.

It will play a crucial role in tailoring interventions to local needs, strengthening the grassroots implementation of central schemes. The new Regional Centre will also offer an Advanced Diploma Course in Child Guidance and Counselling and provide enhanced training to frontline workers, ministry added.

Previously, these States had limited access to such dedicated training facilities, often relying on regional centres in Guwahati and Lucknow, which presented logistical difficulties. The Ranchi Centre will eliminate these barriers by bringing key resources and infrastructure closer to field-level workers, enhancing their capacity to deliver last-mile services effectively.

Ministry further said that the establishment of this Regional Centre is part of a broader transformation, under the leadership of Annpurna Devi, including the official renaming of the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) as the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development.

With its headquarters in New Delhi and regional centres in Bangalore, Guwahati, Lucknow, Indore, and Mohali, the Institute has been at the forefront of training more than 1,000 professionals annually through online and in-person programmes. The addition of the Ranchi centre is poised to strengthen this impact in the Eastern belt of the country, the release stated.

This step is a testament to the Government's commitment to ensuring last-mile delivery of services, region-specific capacity building, and the creation of an inclusive, empowered, and healthier India under the leadership of Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)