New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on being declared the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice-Presidential candidate.

In a post on X, Meghwal expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan's dedication, experience, and leadership, stating that his commitment to the nation's interests will strengthen democracy and provide a new direction for the country.

"Heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji, on being declared the NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate. I am confident that your dedication, experience, diligent leadership, and commitment to continuously work in the interest of the nation will strengthen democracy and provide a new direction to the country," Meghwal posted on X.

According to sources, the Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will be held under the supervision of Rajnath Singh on behalf of the NDA.

On Sunday, the NDA named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate. BJP National President JP Nadda announced after the party's Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi.

BJP President Nadda said that the party would reach out to the Opposition to ensure a consensus and possibly an unopposed election.

"We will talk to the Opposition as well. We should also secure their support to ensure an unopposed election for the Vice President's post. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them, and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them, and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice President," Nadda said while addressing a conference here.

Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024.

The post of Vice President fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar wrote in his resignation letter. (ANI)

