New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting, to be held on Monday in the United States.

Vaishnaw arrived in Washington, DC, and emphasised that securing critical mineral supply chains is vital for India's goal of Viksit Bharat.

"Arrived in Washington, D.C. Will participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting tomorrow. Secure critical mineral supply chains are vital for our goal of Viksit Bharat," the Union Minister posted on X.

India requires a steady supply of essential minerals to support its technological ambitions, sustain economic growth momentum, and reduce exposure to geopolitical risks.

The Union Cabinet approved the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) in 2025 with an expenditure of Rs 16,300 crore. State enterprises and private companies are expected to invest Rs 18,000 crore, bringing the total planned investment to approximately Rs 34,300 crore between 2024 and 2031.

The NCMM was launched to establish a robust framework for self-reliance in the critical mineral sector. Under this mission, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has been tasked with conducting 1,200 exploration projects from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

It also recommended setting up a Centre of Excellence on Critical Minerals (CECM) to regularly update the mineral list and guide strategy.

Critical minerals are essential for clean energy technologies like solar panels, wind turbines, EVs, and energy storage systems. To secure these resources, India launched the NCMM to ensure their long-term availability and processing.

According to the release, Critical minerals such as silicon, tellurium, indium, and gallium are vital for the production of photovoltaic (PV) cells used in solar panels. India's current solar capacity of 64 GW is heavily dependent on these minerals.

Rare earth elements like dysprosium and neodymium are used in permanent magnets for wind turbines. India aims to increase its wind energy capacity from 42 GW to 140 GW by 2030, necessitating a stable supply of these minerals.

Lithium, nickel, and cobalt are key materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), India plans to deploy 6-7 million EVs by 2024, leading to increased demand for these critical minerals.

Lithium-ion batteries used in advanced energy storage systems depend on lithium, cobalt, and nickel. (ANI)

