Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said he spoke to the priest of a well-known temple here to enquire about his health following the recent attack on him by a fringe group.

The opposition BRS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also condemned the attack on the priest and demanded tough action against the culprits.

Also Read | USAID Funded Outfits To Break India? BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Asks Pointed Questions, Draws Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Link.

"Spoke to Chilkur priest Shri @csranga garu over the phone yesterday to check on his well-being after the recent attack. Praying for his strength and assured him of any support needed," Sanjay Kumar said in a post on 'X'.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and other party leaders called on the Chilkur Balaji Temple priest C S Rangarajan at his residence.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Husband in Front of Children With Help of Lover, Arrested.

Alleging that the attack reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Rama Rao demanded that the state government take stringent action against the perpetrators.

Observing that there are lakhs of devotees who worship Chilkur Balaji, Rama Rao said an insult to the family involved in the service of Lord amounts to an insult to the God himself.

He demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits, providing security to the family members of Rangarajan and concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, the VHP described the attack on Rangarajan as an attack on the whole system of temples, Archakas (priests), social reforms and the "entire Hindu society".

The VHP's Telangana unit, in a statement, demanded that the government conduct a thorough investigation into the attack and take firm action against the anti-social elements behind the attackers and form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the purpose.

A group of people allegedly attacked Rangarajan at his residence here on February 7 and one person was arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, police said.

Based on Rangarajan's complaint, a case was registered at Moinabad police station, the police said.

Temples Protection Movement Convenor and Rangarajan's father, M V Soundararajan, issued a press statement on Sunday, alleging that a group claiming to be descendants of the Ikshvaku clan sought to establish Rama Rajya by forming private armies to punish those “who do not accept their mission or agenda.” He stated that they had “misunderstood the concept of Constitutional Rama Rajya”.

Soundararajan further alleged that since his son refused to associate with them, he was brutally assaulted.

The famous Chilkur Balaji Temple, on Hyderabad's outskirts, is an ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Balaji. Rangarajan is also famous for his reform measures like service to the SCs and others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)