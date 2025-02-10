Mumbai Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Husband in Front of Children With Help of Lover, Arrested

Mumbai, February 10: A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in Mumbai. What came as a shock was that the murder took place in front of their children. The incident occurred on Saturday night, February 8, in the Rathodi area of Malvani in Mumbai's Malad.

The victim, Rajesh Chauhan, a 30-year-old daily wage labourer, was killed by slitting his throat in front of his two children, Mid-Day reported. The duo then carried the body on a bike for about 500 metres and dumped it in a deserted area. The murder came to light when the victim's wife, Pooja, and his friend, Imran Mansoori, approached the Malvani Police Station to file a missing person report.

Woman Brutally Murders Husband in Front of Children

The duo presented a photo of Chauhan and claimed he was missing. However, CCTV footage from the locality showed Pooja, Chauhan, and Mansoori riding triple seats on a bike, raising suspicion. Upon intense questioning, the duo confessed to the murder. Pooja admitted to killing her husband with the help of her lover, who was also Chauhan's friend from their native village in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad. Mansoori had arrived in Mumbai three months ago and had been staying with the couple, leading to a love affair between him and Pooja.

Woman, Lover Arrested for Husband's Murder

On the night of the murder, the duo made Chauhan consume a large amount of alcohol before slitting his throat. They cleaned up the blood-stained house, changed their clothes, and disposed of the body. Later, they filed a missing person report to avoid suspicion.

Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Malvani Police Station confirmed that the duo had been booked and arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They were produced in a court on Monday.

