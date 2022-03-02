Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh on Wednesday held a review meeting with officials of Southern Railway and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here.

Also, he flagged off mainline coaches to Sri Lanka that were made by the ICF.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Urgent Intervention To Set Up Humanitarian Corridor for Indian Students Stranded in Ukraine.

"Proud to flag off DEMU train coaches to Sri Lanka from ICF, Chennai, and witness PM @Narendra Modi's vision of Make In India fulfilled by @RailMinIndia. These coaches will further strengthen Indo-Lankan relationship & also encourage domestic manufacturing," she said in a tweet.

In another tweet, she said, "The ICF is a complete green production facility which has zero discharge and a production facility where females work shoulder to shoulder with male employees."

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 100 COVID-19 Cases; No Addition to Death Toll for 6th Consecutive Day.

General manager of Southern Railway A K Agarwal, who attended the review meet, briefed the Minister on infrastructure, safety and passenger amenities.

"The Minister elaborately discussed about the ongoing capacity augmentation and suggested pro-active measures to improve passenger amenities at railway stations over the jurisdiction of Southern Railway," the release said.

Also, she reviewed the progress of installation of CCTV cameras under Nirbhaya Scheme and video surveillance system (VSS) at railway stations. Jardosh suggested exploration of avenues of rail transport of textile products, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)