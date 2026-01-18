Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated eight national highway projects worth approximately ₹4,400 crore in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, along with launching development works worth approximately ₹450 crore on Saturday. The event was attended by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the program, in the presence of Union Minister Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and the Chief Minister, the foundation and inauguration of construction and widening works for the Raisen-Vidisha National Highway, Vidisha-Gyarsapur, Gyarsapur-Rahtagarh, and Rahtagarh-Sagar National Highway were carried out. The Itarsi-Budhni-Barkheda-Obedullaganj route, which passes through the Ratapani sanctuary, was also inaugurated, providing new momentum to connectivity across the region, according to a release.

Gadkari announced from the stage that the Vidisha-Sagar-Kota Greenfield Expressway, costing approximately ₹16,000 crore, has been approved. This will reduce the distance by about 75 km and, by connecting to major expressways like Delhi-Mumbai and Bhopal-Kanpur, will create new economic corridors. On Shivraj Singh Chouhan's request, the Nasrullaganj-Rehti-Budhni road and Gopalpur-Bherunda road have been approved for development as four-lane cement concrete roads, greatly benefiting mobility and trade in the Vidisha parliamentary region and Narmadapuram-Sehore belt.

Nitin Gadkari announced a gift of ₹1,600 crore under CRF (Central Road Fund) for Madhya Pradesh, of which ₹400 crore has been specifically approved for Vidisha parliamentary region's eight assembly constituencies, at ₹50 crore per constituency.

Union Minister Chouhan said this fund will help create a strong road network up to every village, directly benefiting farmers' produce, industry, and tourism.

Chouhan urged during the event that, along with the southern bypass, a northern bypass of Vidisha should also be constructed, so the city develops a complete ring road and traffic flows smoothly. He mentioned that when he was Chief Minister, the Narmada-Kshipra link was created, and now, connecting Narmada-Betwa will provide new opportunities for irrigation, drinking water, and industrial development in Vidisha, Raisen, and surrounding areas. Beautification of the Betwa, ghats, underground wiring, sports complexes, and Raisen Medical College will also give regional development a new direction.

Chouhan said, "Today you have provided gifts worth ₹4,400 crore, and we heartily thank you, but the hunger for development never ends." He requested approval for further new projects across Vidisha-Raisen-Sehore-Khategaon-Ichhawar and other areas of his parliamentary region. He described Nitin Gadkari as "a man who makes the impossible possible, a pioneer of development and road revolution," and said the people of Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, and Khategaon are deeply grateful for this generous gift. Gadkari assured that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Madhya Pradesh will be made a progressive, prosperous, and employment-rich state in the next five years.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned that, even as an MP, he had been advocating for a national highway passing through the Raisen-Vidisha region. Its approval came during the tenure of former Road Transport Minister Rajnath Singh, and under Nitin Gadkari's leadership, the highway has now been constructed magnificently. He also highlighted the Indore-Harda-Betul national highway and the JJ Road connecting Bhopal-Jabalpur through Khategaon, Bherunda, Budhni, and Obedullaganj, which has now been officially designated a national highway. He noted that the Dehgaon-Bareli road under CRF has been completed and, due to the new national highways, bypasses, and roads, Vidisha, Raisen, Khategaon, Budhni, and Ichhawar are emerging as highly developed regions.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said he had inspected the southern bypass via helicopter and would personally inaugurate it. He also announced that the northern bypass would be laid simultaneously at an estimated cost of ₹4,000 crore, connecting the city through a strong ring road network on all sides.

The Chief Minister mentioned that a green express highway from Gwalior-Bhopal-Nagpur, costing around ₹40,000 crore and spanning roughly 650 km, is being built. This will reduce Delhi-Gwalior travel to about 4.5 hours and Gwalior-Nagpur travel by about 8 hours. He also highlighted approvals for multiple routes, including Sironj-Mahlua-Bina, Jabalpur-Ujjain-Ambikapur greenfield corridor, Khandwa-Harda-Narmadapuram-Pipariya-Narsinghpur-Jabalpur road, Nasrullaganj-Budhni four-lane, Vidisha northern bypass, and 50 other roads with a one-time investment of ₹4,500 crore. He emphasised the demand for a medical college in Raisen and said the state government fully supports Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the development of his parliamentary region. (ANI)

